Leicester players put through paces
Published
James Maddison (@Madders10) June 28, 2022
Leicester players were put through their paces as they returned to pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League season.
Leicester start their pre-season fixtures against Notts County on 9 July and face the likes of OH Leuven, Derby County, Preston and Sevilla before the Premier League season begins.