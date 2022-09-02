Manchester United will expect Erik Ten Hag to be "responsible for delivering a winning team on the pitch".

That is the view of BBC Sport's Simon Stone after the club announced the signing of Antony on transfer deadline day.

Last summer saw the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but this window has been equally as busy and Stone said the difference this time around is that "Ten Hag is in charge of deciding on recruitment".

Speaking on a special live edition of The Football News Show, Stone added: "He's got the final say. The number of players who have come in from Ajax or the Netherlands, or players with an Ajax background in Christian Eriksen’s case, there is clearly a heavy hand of Ten Hag on that.

"Casemiro - no-one was talking about him when I was in Thailand or Australia with the club. But when it became obvious that Frenkie de Jong - who was their first choice - wasn’t coming to Old Trafford, Casemiro said he did want to come. United have had to pay a price and give him a five-year contract. Perhaps they didn’t want to do that, but they did.

"Ten Hag is clearly his own man. We can see from his team selections - leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out - and he has forced through some of those deals.

"He will be responsible for delivering a winning team on the pitch."

