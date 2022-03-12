Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I like to watch Brighton a lot, I don't like playing against them because they are really good. We needed to get used to the way they started, but when we adapted, we controlled the game.

"We could have scored more; there were two or three chances where the last pass could have been slightly better. It was a good game against a good opponent."

On Luis Diaz: "He's a top player. We have no groups in this team but a couple of the boys speak Spanish and Portuguese, they've taken him under their wing. The boy has settled as quick as the player and that is helpful."