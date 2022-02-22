Tuesday talking point: Conte victory sparks questions, as well as pride

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham’s victory against Manchester City was as wonderful as it was unexpected - but make no mistake, what we witnessed against Pep Guardiola’s boys was a page straight out of the Jose Mourinho’s tactical playbook. Antonio Conte set Spurs up to entirely attack on the counter.

City had just four shots that were on target. One goal was a penalty, the other was down to a Hugo Lloris mishap. Spurs’ xG was 1.05, yet his charges scored three times. Tottenham’s modest seven shots yielded five on target, of which three were converted.

While City’s pressing strategy saw on occasion as many as six players in sky blue take up offensive positions – it was Spurs’ ability to break and mortally damage their hosts with just a few fast pivots that proved to be the difference.

Hence, then, Conte’s willingness to suffer just 29% possession.

Beyond the scoreline, Tottenham fans might take comfort from the notion that such a performance will give Conte legitimate grounds for hope, and surely darker thoughts of the Italian reviewing his position at the end of the season might well have diminished a little.

Against less refined opponents, those incorporating speculative long balls and meddlesome catapult throws, Antonio will surely need to switch his methodology. The question is, does the 52-year-old Italian have enough players of the required calibre at his disposal to weather blunter storms?