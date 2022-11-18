C﻿urtis Jones says he hopes "now is the time" to "show the real me" after extending his Liverpool contract to 2027.

It was announced t﻿he 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal on Thursday - a commitment he says he "didn’t even have a second thought" over making.

A﻿sked what his next aims are he said: "I would just say really putting a mark out there. Since I came around the team there has always been hype around me, I’ve always been the kid who’s coming in, I’m a Scouser who has scored important goals and stuff.

"But at the same time I don’t think that I’ve really showed the real me. I’ve spoken a lot about how I have changed my game, I’m adapting, I’m maturing and stuff so I feel that it’s coming together as one now. So, I just feel that now is the time to go out there and show the real me and start to score more goals, assist more goals and help the team even more."