'This is where a club like Hibs should be'

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Ahead of this weekend's SWPL Cup final, manager Dean Gibson says being on the biggest stage "is where a club of Hibs' size should be, male or female".

Hibs face Rangers at Tynceastle on Sunday, as they look to lift the cup for the eighth time.

“In my opinion, Rangers are the best side the SWPL has seen," Gibson added. "As a group that are together right now, there are a lot of players that have won trophies at both Hibs and [Glasgow] City and players from outwith, so there is a lot of experience in their group.

“Getting to semi-finals and finals is the benchmark for this club, and the league then is how high can you be, how consistent can you be."

Hibs captain Joelle Murray also believes her side belong in the final.

“It’ll be a massive achievement for us as a club," she said. "The club have heavily invested in us this season and this would be our just rewards.

“For one reason or another, we seem to really get ourselves up for cup competitions and we perform at our optimum."