George Cummins, BBC Sport

It's been a mixed 12 months for Emile Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old only featured for Arsenal 15 times last season with a thigh injury keeping him out for months, but the midfielder did finish the campaign strongly and played a big part in England winning the Under 21s European Championship.

Arsenal's number 10 has discussed the last year with 5 Live sport: "There's been a lot of ups and downs. Last two months been really good for me personally with England and winning the Community Shield, but its been a tough year. I need to kick on and get myself ready for the season.

"It was massive [winning the U21s Euros]. It brought a lot of my confidence back. It was tough for me being out for so long and trying to get back into the side during the title race. It was hard but I am feeling good. It was really good to go away with England. Now I am back I want to kick on."

Asked what his manager Mikel Arteta has said to him before the new season, he said: "We haven't actually spoken properly yet, but he told me to keep believing in myself. Showing I want to fight for this club and he gives me a lot of confidence. I just want to repay him and hopefully I can get on the pitch more."

Smith Rowe will be hoping he can return to the form of his breakthrough season in 2021-22 when he scored 11 goals in 37 games for Arsenal and earned the nickname "Croydon De Bruyne".