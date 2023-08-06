Bair thrives on necessities of trust from Well boss

"I don't want to be Kevin van Veen. I want to be Theo Bair."

Those were the words of Motherwell's new signing after he scored their opening goal of the Scottish Premiership season in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Dundee.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell has looking to replace the 29 goals scored by Dutchman Van Veen before the striker was sold to Groningen in his homeland this summer.

Some have expressed surprise that he turned to Bair considering the 23-year-old Canadian was released by St Johnstone after scoring just once in 31 outings last season.

"The gaffer spoke to me for a little while, he told me the plan, he really inspired me and that's why I'm here," Bair told BBC Scotland as he insisted "I don't see it too much as filling shoes.

"He really believes in me and that gives me the confidence to believe in myself as well. I got two days of training before coming in, but I felt sharp and the gaffer backed me to come and do it - and I scored.

"Football is a game of ups and downs and maybe I was a little bit down for a little bit, but now, with the trust of the gaffer, I can move up."