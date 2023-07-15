Reedy returns to United States from Dundee

American midfielder Pierre Reedy has left Dundee for Charleston Battery after only four months with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 25-year-old earned a short-term deal in March after a successful trial but made only three substitute appearances as the Dens Park side won promotion.

Dundee have now announced that Reedy, who previously played for Reading United, Real Monarchs and Real Salt Lake, had chosen to return to his homeland to join the club in the second-tier USL Championship.