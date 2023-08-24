Former Premier League defender Steve Brown told The Far Post podcast that Chelsea have nothing to worry about going forward despite yet to register a Premier League in under new manager Mauricio Pochettino: "You're going to get a reaction every time Chelsea lose, despite how they play.

"You've got to give Pochettino time because you can't just throw a team together and suddenly everything's rosy. There are teething problems with teams that multiple changes in them, that's natural.

"What I would say as a base platform, they look like they're keeping possession really well, they look like they're creating opportunities. They nay get the odd defensive discrepancy because that's one of the hardest things to sort out in terms of communication and solidity.

"I'm sure Pochettino will iron out all of those things as they go. I wouldn't worry about Chelsea too much. I think they're gonna be a lot better off than they were last year. Let them develop across the course of a season and we'll see."

