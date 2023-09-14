Newcastle United v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have won seven of their last eight league games against Brentford (D1) in a run stretching back to 1992. The Magpies have netted 24 goals in these eight fixtures.

Brentford have only been beaten once across their last 11 games in the Premier League (W6 D4), a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in May of last season.

Brentford have won their last two away games in the Premier League, against Tottenham and Fulham, and could win three in a row on the road for the first time in the top-flight.