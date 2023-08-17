Liverpool issue update on Anfield Road stand

Liverpool's phased opening of their redeveloped Anfield Road stand can continue this weekend, despite contracted developers Buckingham Group filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The club have confirmed this will not impact the opening of the lower tier of the stand for the match against Bournemouth on Saturday after the Liverpool City Council's building control team issued a safety certificate for its operation.

In a statement, they added: "We will work with Buckingham Group on the planned phased opening of the remainder of the new stand and will continue to keep supporters updated on arrangements for future games.

"Our intention is to update all supporters who have a ticket for the Aston Villa match at the earliest opportunity."

The expanded stand, which was anticipated to be completed during the 2023-24 campaign, will add an additional 7000 seats to the stadium, taking the overall capacity to 61,000.