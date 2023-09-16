Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts: What the manager said

Hearts manager Steven Naismith on Sportsound: "In the time we've taken the team we've shown what we want to do, and when it's good it's really good. Our structure and energy was good and we were brave in possession and showed good quality, which got us the win.

"It was a collective thing. There were guys who came on in the second half who haven't had loads of minutes and did extremely well to make sure we were comfortable at the end of the game.

"We really believe in what we're doing. It's going to take time. This group are learning and it's different to what it was before. We've had some good and bad. But I'm looking longer term and hopefully we're at the club during a successful period.

"The game changed on the first goal because we can have a bit more control and the players get more confident. "But for us, the group are really good and receptive to what we want to do. It's just about belief.

"It could've been a really nervy occasion because of the results. So the players could have taken the easy option, but we were brave, which gave us opportunities."

Naismith also confirmed Yutaro Oda felt his hamstring and came off in the first half as a precaution. While Peter Haring's withdrawal was tactical as he was on a booking.