Nouble eyes Hampden debut amid speculation

Joel Nouble admits that "some days it's tough" to ignore speculation about his future, but the striker insists "I'll be happy" to stay with Livingston and aim for his first-ever Hampden semi-final appearance.

Manager David Martindale has described approaches for the 27-year-old Englishman as "cheeky" and a waste of his time while admitting that the club is open to offers.

"I know he's said there's been a lot of calls," striker Nouble told BBC Scotland after scoring the opening goal in Saturday's 2-0 Viaplay Cup win at home to Ayr United.

"I'm not sure if an official bid has come in. All I know is no teams have met what Livingston want.

"But all I can do is focus on training well, playing well, because I can't control what other teams will do or what Livingston will do.

"You see all articles here or there about yourself and you might have a little look, but luckily, when I play football, I just focus on football. When I'm at training, all I care about is training, when it's match days, I love match days because that's where I get to express myself and have fun. So, for me, it's not that hard."

While Nouble admits to being "ambitious", he is "grateful" to be playing at Premiership level and to have the chance of playing in a semi-final at Hampden Park for the first time should Livingston progress further in the cup.

"The gaffer said before the game this is big for Livingston and obviously to get to a quarter-final and only one game away from Hampden," he added. "I've not been there yet, so hopefully this season I can achieve that."