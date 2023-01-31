Jorginho says he was surprised by his move to Arsenal but wanted to make the most of "the opportunity of this amazing challenge".

He admitted the Gunners had tried to sign him in the past and said Mikel Arteta was a big factor behind the move.

He told the club website:, external "He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.

"I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.

"It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.

"I’ll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It’s what I always bring with me.

"I try just to help with the experience I’ve had in my time with the other clubs and anything I can do just to help the team to achieve more and more, that’s my target. All I can promise is that I’m going to give my all to represent this club."