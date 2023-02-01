No chance of Shankland to Rangers - Savage

A potential move to Ibrox for 27-year-old Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland was put to Heart of Midlothian sporting director Joe Savage on Sportsound. It's fair to say he didn't mince his words in response.

"They wouldn't be able to afford him, I can tell you that right now," he said. "Not a chance. No price, not for sale.

"Shankland's not going anywhere. He's going to get 30 odd goals for us this season and become an absolute Hearts legend. That's the plan.

"Nobody came to us with any sort of offer. We'd have passed on the message that they were wasting their time. We want him to fire us to win the Scottish Cup and finish third."