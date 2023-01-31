'Best case is a few weeks' - Ayunga & Tait in double injury blow

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is dealing with a double injury worry before the trip to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Defender Richard Tait has had a setback in his rehabilitation from groin surgery and faces another spell on the sidelines.

Robinson is also waiting on scan results from the knee injury sustained by striker Jonah Ayunga in the 1-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend, although keeper Trevor Carson is available after injuring his hand.

"Richard has the same problem he had before with his groin so he has had a little bit of a setback,” said Robinson.

"We sent him back to see the specialist again, and maybe we have to shut him down for three or four weeks again to allow him to recover.

"It is safe to say we are worried about Jonah. He is having a scan today so we will know more when the results come through.

"We can hope for the best-case scenario of a few weeks but let's see what the results look like."

Interim boss Barry Robson will be in charge of Aberdeen after Jim Goodwin was sacked following the 6-0 defeat by Hibs.

"You never like to see a manager losing his job, especially a good guy and a good manager like Jim," said Robinson.

"It is the industry we work in, it's horrible, I'm thankful I still have a job today.

"I think they have very good players, they have invested heavily. So we won't underestimate Aberdeen, they are a good side, with individuals who win football matches within a second.”