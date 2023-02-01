Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

A trip to the Highlands to face Ross County was probably not an ideal scenario for Lee Johnson on transfer deadline day, though it did not stop the Hibees announcing a signing on the night with half-time heralding the unveiling of USA striker Matthew Hoppe on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Hoppe joined CJ Egan-Riley - loaned until the end of the season from Burnley – and Jimmy Jeggo as new additions, but it remains to be seen if the trio will add sufficient quality to allow Hibs to push on for a top-four finish.

Johnson certainly cleared the decks in the January window. He had cited trimming his “bloated” squad as the priority, and he has achieved this aim - but has he left enough in the dressing room to see him through to the summer when his rebuild can begin in earnest?

Notable exits were Ryan Porteous, Elias Melkersen, Nohan Kenneh, and Demetri Mitchell. With the exception of Porteous, these players had arrived to much fanfare in the preceding two windows, and it’s a reflection on the effectiveness of Hibs’ recruitment team that such a rebuild is required at all.

It’s not without reason that Ben Kensell is ripping up the model at the club in favour of bringing in a director of football to oversee recruitment. Most Hibees would agree it’s not before time.

On the game itself, Hibs can feel aggrieved that they have, again, been on the wrong end of a key refereeing decision.

David Marshall appeared to have been heavily impeded by two County players as the home side scored directly from a corner. Despite a VAR review, it was concluded there was no foul and Hibs had to settle for a point in awful conditions in Dingwall.

It was a missed opportunity for Hibs to move into fourth place and it is essential they get back to winning ways in Paisley on Saturday.