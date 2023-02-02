West Ham's final farewell to David Gold

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham joint-chairman David Gold went on his final journey through the streets of his beloved east London yesterday.

Gold passed away on 4 January, aged 86.

His coffin was taken on a journey that included a moment of reflection at West Ham's old ground at Upton Park, close to Green Street, where he grew up, before eventually reaching the London Stadium for a celebration of his life.

As he wanted, Gold's daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa and his fiancee Lesley sat in the home dug-out for the service, which was attended by numerous senior footballing figures, including Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, former Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and current Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold.

“It’s incredible that a man from nothing did as well as he did, and to stay true to himself," said West Ham sporting director Mark Noble.

"He was a real good man, and I had a lot of time for him.

"It’s incredibly sad and emotional that he passed away. But you’ve got to celebrate a life like that because for sure he lived it to the full."