Sunday's game of the day: Kilmarnock v Ross County

If nerves are jangling in Gorgie this weekend, spare a thought for these two who meet at Rugby Park, with the prospect of a play-off to avoid relegation awaiting the loser.

Ross County are three points behind but have a superior goal difference. They need to win to avoid a two-legged shootout for survival against Partick Thistle or Ayr United, who play their second leg on Friday evening.

Kilmarnock will be feeling good after swatting aside Dundee United on Wednesday, almost certainly consigning the Tannadice outfit to relegation in a high-stakes game. They are also unbeaten in six Premiership home games against County, winning four of them.

The visitors might be a bit scrambled after conceding last-gasp goals in their latest two encounters, a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell and a crazy 3-3 draw with St Johnstone on Wednesday.

But they did show great resolve to come back from 2-0 down in midweek and they have won on five of the six occasions when their final match of a top-flight season has come away from home, with two of those coming at Rugby Park (2016-17 and 2014-15).

There is a worst-case scenario for County where they finish bottom, but that would require a bedraggled United winning away to in-form Motherwell and an improbable eight-goal swing.