Former Bournemouth player Steve Cook is "really pleased" for Gary O'Neil after the "incredible" job he has done with the club.

The central defender played under O'Neil when he was a first-team coach at Vitality Stadium and says he identified his managerial credentials early on.

"I was delighted for Gary [in effectively keeping the Cherries up]," Cook told BBC Radio Solent. "I think they've been unbelievable.

"There was a bit of criticism towards Gary at the start but I think he's proved those doubters incredibly wrong and I'm really pleased for him.

"You could see he was going to be a manager. He has probably surprised himself with getting the job so early especially with it being a Premier League job, but what they've done is incredible."

Gary O'Neil became caretaker coach after the sacking of Scott Parker in August and was given the job on a permanent basis in November.

Cook, who made almost 400 appearances for Bournemouth before joining Nottingham Forest in early 2022 said: "He inherited a very good squad and they added cleverly in January. He's got the rewards because they are playing some outstanding stuff.

"Successful Bournemouth managers are those that deal with difficulties. When the club's back is against the ropes, they always come out fighting."

