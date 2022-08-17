Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

"Of course I hoped for a better start, and this doesn't make it easier."

That was how coach Erik ten Hag described Manchester United's start to the season, but while he tried to play it down he must be well aware how significant it is.

Back to back defeats by Brighton at home and then 4-0 at Brentford made it the worst start by a new United boss in over 100 years, and put them bottom of the table for the first time since August 1992.

They did go on to lift the inaugural Premier League that season, but few will give them any chance of repeating that this campaign on the evidence of their opening two games.

"This team is good enough to beat Brighton and Brentford but we didn't do it, so we have to question ourselves," Ten Hag said.

But he also has to find the answers - and quickly - or the season could unravel before it has really got going.

It's Liverpool at Old Trafford next, a game that could kickstart the season, but the Dutchman will be well aware what the Merseyside club did in the two fixtures last season, winning 4-0 at home and 5-0 away - United can ill afford another such humbling on their home turf this time.

A lot has been said about Manchester United in recent weeks, but what is the one task or move you'd like to see take place that can make the biggest difference? Tell us here