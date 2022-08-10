On this day in 1977 Sir Kenny Dalglish became a Liverpool player. He went on to make 515 appearances, score 172 goals and became a club legend.

The Scotsman was player-manager from 1985 following Joe Fagan's retirement, manging the side from 1985 to 1991.

In 2017 Anfield's Centenary Stand was officially renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand in his recognition.

Dalglish won the title six times as a player, claiming three European Cups and four League Cups also.

As a manager he guided Liverpool to the title three times.