Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are.

Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham.

When asked if now is the time for players like Harvey Elliott and Keita to step up, Klopp said: "Harvey played a good pre-season and was really decisive in the games when he came on against Manchester City and Fulham.

"Does he have to step up? Yeah, but like all the others as well. When you start (the season) with eight or nine midfielders then they all have the same chance, so if one is out, who is filling the gap, or is it just the situation?

"We have injuries, but I expect from the boys that over the time we work together, and of course rather sooner or later, they can fulfil their potential and that's what I am looking for.

"Harvey is in a good way, Fabio (Carvalho) didn’t even start and he is in a good way as well. Millie looked sharp when he came on. Does he have to step up? He showed already a lot. Hendo played good at six when we had to move him.

"With the players we have there is still competition for positions. If the boys need that to be at their best it would be new to me. I expect them all to be at 100% and then I make a decision about who is ready for this week and who might be ready for next week.

"It’s not about stepping up, it’s about being the best version of yourself or getting close to that and that’s what all the boys try as far as I see."