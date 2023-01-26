Derby v West Ham: Pick of the stats
This is the second FA Cup tie between Derby and West Ham – the previous game took place in March 1923 at Stamford Bridge in that season’s semi-final, won 5-2 by the Hammers, who then lost in the first Wembley final a month later to Bolton.
West Ham haven’t faced Derby since New Year’s Eve 2011, when they lost 2-1 at Pride Park in a Championship fixture.
West Ham have won their past four FA Cup ties against sides from outside the top two divisions of English football since losing 4-2 away at AFC Wimbledon in January 2019.