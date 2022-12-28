Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Maybe you can beat them, but it's another thing to join them.

Leeds United have shown this season they can mix it with the elite on their day by winning at Liverpool. Even Wednesday's opponents Manchester City were cowed with 10 men on their own turf just 20 months ago.

But when it comes to consistently challenging for the top honours and successfully fishing in the same transfer pool, United have a long way to go.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo was apparently on the verge of joining the Whites before the World Cup, but the Netherlands international is now heading to Anfield. It was a similar story with Charles de Ketelaere before the Belgium attacking midfielder opted for AC Milan from Club Bruges in the summer.

So, where do Leeds need to be to be able to compete and attract the top talent?

Investment is the answer according to chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who told Corriere Della Sera:, external "Yes, perhaps Leeds can grow further, but in the future they will need more resources to be able to reach higher levels and compete with the best clubs in the Premier League.

"Due to the history of the club and the respect I have for the fans, it is right to let those who can invest more than me go forward and bring them to the glory of the past. There is also a planning aspect - this is my sixth year [and] change is healthy."

The passing of the baton from Radrizzani to minority shareholders San Francisco 49ers Enterprises has been a gradual process which is expected to be complete by January 2024.

In the meantime, there is a transfer window which intensifies the pressure on both parties to sign a striker and a left-back.

As for City at Elland Road, head coach Jesse Marsch wants to be left alone to keep "attention squarely on our group and our progress".

Talk of incomings - Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober being the latest - is something he wants to avoid so it does not "become a lightning rod and everybody wants to draw attention to that".

He may need one to absorb the shock of Erling Haaland instead.

