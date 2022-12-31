Brighton 2-4 Arsenal: 'A fantastic game of football'

Former Stoke manager Tony Pulis on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I really enjoyed the game. For the last game of this year, it has been a fabulous one. Arsenal have shown their quality in lots of ways.

"You have to give Brighton great credit for sticking in there. I think they were unfortunate not to get the third goal.

"Both sides have come out of this game with a lot of credit. They have both showed quality, resilience and Arsenal have certainly got that real, real class.

"A fantastic game of football, goals, good play by both teams. Arsenal go marching on, seven points clear."