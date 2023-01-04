Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out".

Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise to Toffees fans, although the manner of Tuesday's 4-1 home defeat by Brighton makes it "a tough time for Everton right now".

"The fans showed their voice last night in terms of how unhappy they are with the board. Frank Lampard has to take a huge chunk of responsibility, but the board have got to take a lot of the criticism as well - even more so than Frank.

"He's come in and he's had to deal with the failings of previous managers that the board brought in. Unfortunately, sacking managers is the easy way out.

"I hope they give him a little bit more time and a bit of the window, but they have a decision to make.

"We've got three huge games now and they've got to decide whether they're going to back him, or give him the three games and see what happens after that.

"But I think the big question marks should be pointing directly at the board.

"They have meddled in the transfers and spent over £500m in the past six or seven years on a team that is worse than what is was back then, before they started spending. That tells you everything."

