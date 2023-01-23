This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium.

The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly keen on his signature.

Edwards understands the interest and thinks Rice has decided it's time to leave West Ham, but not worked out who he would like to join.

"Arsenal are favourites for the title and have an upwardly mobile and progressive manager in Mikel Arteta," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They have had a fantastic season, but I also think Rice would be ideal for Manchester United. Pair him with Casemiro and they would have an impressive midfield base.

"I think Jude Bellingham also being available complicates the transfer and these two will be the most sought-after players in the summer."

Listen to BBC Sounds for the rest of today's gossip