Bade returns to Rennes
Loic Bade is heading back to Rennes after Forest terminated his loan deal.
The 22-year-old joined the Reds on a season-long loan from the French Ligue 1 side in September but did not make a competitive appearance.
The Club has reached a mutual agreement with @staderennais to terminate the loan of defender Loïc Badé.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 3, 2023
We wish Loïc all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/ZQ7tAndedb
