A﻿ntonio Conte says he is enjoying working with his current group of players as he continues to try to instil his philosophy.

T﻿he Italian said while it is easy to get the players to understand the message verbally it can be more difficult to transfer a winning mentality through the players' actions.

"﻿I think to transfer this message with the words is not difficult because everyone can speak about mentality, the winning mentality, everybody," he said.

"The difficulty is to transfer this concept every day through their work, their behaviour.

"If we want to transfer this concept you have to know this concept because you did this path in the past. Then you have to find players and an environment open to receive this situation.

"To build a winning mentality is fatigue. You have to be available to do this path. It's not for all. Many people can ask you but then when they understand the way which you have to go through and they can say 'it’s not for me'.

"We are working a lot on this aspect. I'm enjoying a lot to work with these players and try to involve the whole Tottenham environment because winning mentality has to be for the whole club and not only for the players. It has to be the whole club."