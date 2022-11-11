No fear of Rangers as Saints eye Old Firm double

St Mirren’s shock win over champions Celtic in September fuels their belief of stunning Rangers on Saturday, says manager Stephen Robinson.

While the Buddies have just one victory in their last six games, they are unbeaten in Paisley since the league's opening day.

"It certainly helps with belief,” said Robinson. "The bravery comes from the players not the manager and they showed tons of it against Celtic.

"They have done it in every home game, we can stay in the game when we haven't got the ball and we are very good when we break.

"We are well aware of Rangers' threat, they have players who can win a game in a moment, but we are also not fearful."