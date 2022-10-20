L﻿eicester City's form has drawn widespread scrutiny, so is the root of their problem a lack of suitable formation?

B﻿BC Radio Leicester's 'When you're smiling' podcast as gone into the fine details of what system Brendan Rodgers should use when they face Leeds without the suspended James Maddison on Thursday.

"There's a little bit of shoehorning at the moment, to make sure the formation works," says analyst Dominic Wells.

"I﻿ think the number six is being exposed, I think Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is struggling being at 10 when Maddison holds width. People would argue Maddison's best fit is not as a right winger and he is better as a 10. The issue is there is a lot of shoehorning going on to fit these players in a 4-3-3.

"A﻿t the moment Leicester struggle from being so structured in the final third. It's the freedom and being able to move around the pitch that I think would really help them going forward."

L﻿isten to the full analysis here