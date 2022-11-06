Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.

"It's a super intensive season. Because it's a while that we won an away game, we can't just think that everything will be fine. We know we have to fight. It's big for us. Two wins in a row, yes in different competitions.

"Southampton is our next league game and that is massive for us. We were really good so yes, let's carry on.

"I don't think we have a massive problem away from home. Yes Anfield is a huge plus for us. We won away games just in the Champions League. I'm really happy that we could tick the box of winning an away game in the Premier League.

On matchwinner Mo Salah being just three goals away from Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool's top goal scorers of all-time list: "Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn't score. Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop. When you look at Mo's stats, goals and assists, it's insane. For us he is always important and he proved that today with two massive goals."