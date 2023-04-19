Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag has confirmed that all players that have travelled are available, but they will make final decisions tomorrow.

Marcus Rashford has "had one session with the team and some sessions before that individually".

On David de Gea's form this season, he said: "Everyone has their own particular style" and added, "At the end of the day, it is about stopping goals, shots, crosses and one-on-ones. I think David is a complete goalkeper."

Asked about coping with the Sevilla crowd, he said: "You have to use motivation as a tool and control it. The timing of that is important. In big games especially, you have to know how to use it."

On handling their hosts Sevilla, he feels his side need to "do better in attacking" but he is also "confident" they can score goals on Thursday.

With one trophy already secured this season and United still in the hunt for two more, Ten Hag feels they have improved but also insists they "want to compete with the best and progress even more".

Sign up for Manchester United news notifications