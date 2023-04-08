Fulham 0-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes, talking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had a clean sheet against Southampton last weekend, the midweek game was a freak show and hopefully won't happen again and when you look back at it you would probably say that shouldn't happen again, it doesn't happen to professionals too often. But a great bounce back from the players today, we had to dig deep, we stuck at it, we changed a few things things around and thankfully it worked for us today.

On the change of formation: "It helped us in the early part of the game, we knew we wanted to get the ball forward and into the forward players if we could. I have to say, Fulham made it difficult, they controlled the ball very well from their centre-backs and made it difficult. I always thought if we could get the ball into Danny Ings and Michail Antonio they would cause problems. I know today it was Jarrod [Bowen] and I think it was an own goal in the end by all accounts but it was really good work and after that it was a really good performance so that we didn't concede."

"We had a bit of luck and sometimes you have to make a bit of luck. we didn't have any midweek but there was a brilliant save from Lukasz [Fabianski] when [Andreas] Pereira went through and we could have wrapped it up for 2-0 with [Maxwel] Cornet at the end and there were chances to get a goal.

"Two clean sheets in a week, won two games 1-0, so I think when you're in this position in the league, you have to win games. It might not always be the best. We would like to be playing better and much higher from a league position but we're not so that's where you have to understand how it is and find a way of getting your results."