We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for West Ham and Julian Dicks got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Jon: Billy Bonds was the toughest and fittest player ever to put on a West Ham shirt. He was Sir Trevor Brooking’s minder for years, just ask him! Bonds rarely started a fight - but he certainly ended a few.

James: Stuart Pearce was one of the toughest players. I remember one game he broke his ankle and told the physio to just strap his boot to his foot and let him get on with it.

Kaz: In recent times it has to be Big Daws (Craig Dawson). He has put his body on the line many times for us and carried on playing with an injury for most of last season. Suffered the odd busted nose and kept playing the match. Craig was immense for us and a £2m bargain. That's why he became a cult hero at West Ham and it was a sad time when he left.

Sean: Mark Noble. Last of the proper tacklers.

