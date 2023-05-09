M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

If anyone deserved what we witnessed at The Amex yesterday evening, it was our fabulous away support.

Prior to yesterday’s mauling of Brighton, Everton last experienced success on the road at Southampton on 1 October.

Not only was it unexpected, it was distinctly out of character for this Everton side. Add to that the level of opposition and you’d be forgiven for thinking that we’d all been transported to a parallel universe.

Simply put, it was a masterclass in counter-attacking football. The manager and players deserve immense credit.

It was brave, it was bold and it was disciplined. The setup was perfect - the execution was immaculate.

Sean Dyche got the big calls right, bringing Yerry Mina in to replace the confidence-shot Michael Keane being the standout.

Fans have been calling for the change for weeks and he had the impact we all knew he would. In the absence of Seamus Coleman, another leader was so desperately needed and 'King' Yerry is precisely that.

The defensive solidity, combined with a dynamic counter attack was poetry in motion.

Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure will rightly lap up all the plaudits, but without the selfless performance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the tenacity of Nathan Patterson and the heroics of England’s best goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, this result doesn’t happen.

All we want is a team to be proud of. I couldn’t feel any prouder of the boys in blue (pink).