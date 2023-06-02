Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he "will do everything" to help the club to a historic Treble.

City have won this season's Premier League and will add the FA Cup if they beat Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday, before taking on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.

United won each of those trophies in 1999 and are the only English club to have done such a Treble.

"It would be unreal to make this history," said 22-year-old Haaland.

Despite City's domestic dominance, they are yet to win the Champions League and Haaland hopes he can be the missing piece to secure success in European football's biggest tournament.

After 52 goals in 51 games this season, the Norway forward is confident he can make the difference.

"This is why they bought me of course, to get this - we don't have to hide that," Haaland told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

He added: "But as well it's not easy - it's two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that.

"They will be motivated, they will be ready and we have to play at our best, because if we play at our best we have a really good chance of achieving exactly that."

Read the full interview with Haaland over here