Motherwell are adding "firepower" and "imagination" to their team with the signing of Conor Wilkinson, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The 28-year-old striker becomes the first new face at Fir Park this summer after leaving Walsall at the end of last season.

The former Bolton, Barnsley and Leyton Orient forward will be tasked with filling the void left by last season's top scorer Kevin van Veen, who joined Dutch side Groningen last month.

"It’s no secret that we’re light at the top of the pitch," Kettlewell said.

"Conor is someone who we have tracked for a while and been looking to get signed as soon as possible."