Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

It is entirely possible that Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace would have lost this game 3-0 as well by barely crossing halfway, yielding almost all the possession and hoping Wilfried Zaha did something spectacular on the break.

Instead, they lost 3-0 playing some quite positive football, wasting some good chances and failing to deal with multiple set-pieces.

The change in attitude will be welcomed by supporters while it won’t have escaped their attention that Odsonne Edouard came on as a sub again and rather than scoring twice as he did against Spurs, wasted two very good chances that would have altered the complexion of the game.

The fact that all three goals came from dead-ball situations will irritate Patrick Vieira but they move on to the visit of Brighton next Monday with very little harm done.