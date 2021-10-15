Man Utd 1-1 Everton: Fantasy football top performers

A second-half equaliser from Andros Townsend gave Everton a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the seventh round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

Andros Townsend (3)

Anthony Martial (2)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (1)

So which United and Everton players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek eight?

