In at the deep end for Ranieri

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

As first matches go this one doesn’t come much harder for Claudio Ranieri and his new Watford team. The experienced boss has acknowledged that on their day Liverpool are one of the best sides in the world.

The odds are stacked against the Hornets. Short of form and confidence, the players need to react to their new head coach and quickly. he says: “They don’t need to wake up. A change of philosophy ‘yes’; fortunately I have very good players.”

The Italian hasn’t had time to work with most of his team due to the international break. The same applies for Jurgen Klopp in the last fortnight but he’s been at Anfield for over six years and not just over six days like Ranieri at Vicarage Road.

Making it doubly difficult for Ranieri is that he's without three first-team centre-backs - Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and new signing Nicolas Nkoulou - so even if he wanted to play three central defenders to cope with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane he can’t unless he plays a full-back there.

Ranieri tends to favour 4-4-2 but pragmatism may have to come into play and perhaps 4-5-1 might be more likely with the two attacking wide players not playing as high as normal. He hinted he may play his star man Ismaila Sarr in a different position.

Watford fans are hoping for a repeat of the 3-0 win in 2020. It seems unlikely but that scoreline did back then and it was achieved. Ranieri and his team will need to bounce off a pumped-up crowd if they are to get closer to their 40-point target.