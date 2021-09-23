On this day: Liverpool win epic shootout

On this day in 2014, Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool needed a then record-equalling 14-13 penalty shootout win to get past Championship side Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup third round.

After the tie ended 2-2, it took 30 penalties before Boro winger Albert Adomah struck wide to send the Reds through.

Academy product Jordan Rossiter scored in the match on his Liverpool debut as a 17-year-old.

The shootout became the joint highest-scoring spot-kick contest in English professional football.

The Reds would go on to reach the semi-finals of the competition that season, losing to Chelsea.