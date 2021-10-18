Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d’Or but Klopp questioned why there is such praise for his forward now, adding: “He has performed for years on a high level. Whatever you write about him that is positive, do it. He deserves it;”

Asked if Salah’s recent form makes negotiating a new contract with the Egyptian easier or harder, Klopp puffed out his cheeks and said: “I don’t know, we will see;”

He said he made comments questioning Atletico Madrid’s style of play following their 2020 success over Liverpool based on emotion at the time. Klopp said Atletico boss Diego Simeone is “doing absolutely everything right;”

The German said Atletico’s style is not one he could coach but added that their mix of quality players with hard work makes them formidable. He said his team will need to be “top class” and “incredibly brave” or Atletico “will eat you”;