Manchester United are set to go head to head with Manchester City in a bid to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy the club failed to sign a midfielder in the summer. (Manchester Evening News), external

Also, the morale within the dressing room is at a new low after the defeat by Leicester City left Solskjaer's side without a win from their past three league games. (Times - subscription required), external

