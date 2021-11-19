Everton almost running on empty but Man City not infallible at home

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

The international break is always a good time to take stock, to plan for the immediate and short-term future in the hope it can provide a valuable reference point in the long term.

The Premier League won’t pause again until next year and, by then, Everton will hope to be on a firmer footing.

The lustre and sparkle of their early season form seems like a distant memory.

The paucity of their squad has been highlighted by a sequence of serious injuries to key players and some of their recent performances have been woefully poor. The second half against Watford and the first half at Wolves were horror stories.

Manager Rafa Benitez made sure the performance against Tottenham had much more fight, determination and resilience about it. But those three qualities need to be there in all games.

Sunday’s match at Manchester City would be a difficult fixture with a fully fit squad - but Everton’s predicament means they’re still almost running on empty when it comes to available players.

Benitez will set them up to be compact and organised. Their fitness levels will be tested by City’s capacity to maintain possession and move it quickly.

However, City have been far from infallible at the Etihad this season. Everton need to use Southampton and Crystal Palace as templates to work from.

Hard work can often bring its own rewards!