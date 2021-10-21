Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s trip to Everton on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Here are the key points from the Hornets boss:

He wants to see a reaction after the "tremendous defeat" to Liverpool. "We have to improve everything - 100, 200%," he says. "Against Liverpool wasn't the true Watford."

Striker Joshua King is back in contention after missing that 5-0 loss with a knee injury. The ex-Toffees striker has returned to full training this week.

Nicolas Nkoulou is training with the squad again as he builds up towards match fitness but is unlikely to be risked. "If I put him in before he can play well, it's worse for him and worse for the team."

He hinted he may have to alter his experienced but ageing midfield to get more 'legs' in the middle of the park: "Yes could be. I have very good players in that position. I have to know very well all my players".

Defender Kiko Femenía is a doubt after picking a hip injury last weekend. Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo all remain out.

