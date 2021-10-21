BBC Sport

Ranieri on King, midfield blend & '200%' improvement needed

Published

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s trip to Everton on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Here are the key points from the Hornets boss:

  • He wants to see a reaction after the "tremendous defeat" to Liverpool. "We have to improve everything - 100, 200%," he says. "Against Liverpool wasn't the true Watford."

  • Striker Joshua King is back in contention after missing that 5-0 loss with a knee injury. The ex-Toffees striker has returned to full training this week.

  • Nicolas Nkoulou is training with the squad again as he builds up towards match fitness but is unlikely to be risked. "If I put him in before he can play well, it's worse for him and worse for the team."

  • He hinted he may have to alter his experienced but ageing midfield to get more 'legs' in the middle of the park: "Yes could be. I have very good players in that position. I have to know very well all my players".

  • Defender Kiko Femenía is a doubt after picking a hip injury last weekend. Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo all remain out.

