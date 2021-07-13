Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants to leave in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old Spain defender, who is the longest-serving member of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad, is hoping for a move to Inter Milan. (Metro), external

The Gunners are edging closer to deals for Lyon's 23-year-old France playmaker Houssem Aouar and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, from Anderlecht. Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 24, is also in their sights. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, a tweet by Real Madrid midfielder Isco - since deleted - hints that the Spain player will be leaving when the last 12 months of his contract are up, with interest registered from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. (Mirror), external

Read more transfer news in Tuesday's full gossip column