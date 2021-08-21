Brighton 2-0 Watford: Munoz reaction

Watford boss Xisco Munoz speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I think we need to learn quickly about the Premier League. The positive thing was in the second half we gave a very good performance.

“We need to continue with the same ambitions and try to learn quickly from the first half.

“In the second half they had chances to change the result, but sometimes these things happen in football and we need to learn for the next game.

“I think the first half was two mistakes - one bad pass and one problem with set pieces - and we concede 2 goals. And this is the big problem in the Premier League.”